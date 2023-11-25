Gametime! - Week 14

Black Friday’s slate of high school football did not disappoint. Six Pine Belt area teams entered the night with an opportunity to advance to the MHSAA state championships. Five punched their respective tickets to Oxford.

Oak Grove (49) Brandon (45)

West Jones (42) Picayune (13)

Laurel (31) Gautier (10)

Columbia (28) Poplarville (21)

Heidelberg (16) Raleigh (6)

Velma Jackson (44) Taylorsville (22)

Here’s a look at the state championship schedule next weekend at the University of Mississippi’s Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Thursday

Class 5A: West Point vs. Laurel; 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Class 2A: Charleston vs. Heidelberg; 4 p.m.

Class 6A: Grenada vs. West Jones; 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A: Louisville vs. Columbia; noon

Class 7A: Starkville vs. Oak Grove; 7 p.m.

