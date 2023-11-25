Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Gametime! - Week 14

By Taylor Curet
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:46 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Black Friday’s slate of high school football did not disappoint. Six Pine Belt area teams entered the night with an opportunity to advance to the MHSAA state championships. Five punched their respective tickets to Oxford.

  • Oak Grove (49) Brandon (45)
  • West Jones (42) Picayune (13)
  • Laurel (31) Gautier (10)
  • Columbia (28) Poplarville (21)
  • Heidelberg (16) Raleigh (6)
  • Velma Jackson (44) Taylorsville (22)

Here’s a look at the state championship schedule next weekend at the University of Mississippi’s Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Thursday

  • Class 5A: West Point vs. Laurel; 7:30 p.m.

Friday

  • Class 2A: Charleston vs. Heidelberg; 4 p.m.
  • Class 6A: Grenada vs. West Jones; 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

  • Class 4A: Louisville vs. Columbia; noon
  • Class 7A: Starkville vs. Oak Grove; 7 p.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Volunteer fire departments responded to the incident on Sharon-Sandersville Road just west of...
1 dead, 6 injured from 2-vehicle head-on collision in Jones Co.
Jones County woman killed in Thanksgiving Day crash identified.
Woman killed in Thanksgiving Day crash identified
The homeowner told firefighters that a wood and tin smoker just outside the cabin had been...
Thanksgiving ham possible cause of Jones County cabin fire, officials say
Lavonna Monique Walker, 29, of Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg woman charged with aggravated assault
Matt Fletcher, 18, was arrested following a shooting Wednesday night in the Latimer community.
Teen arrested following shooting in Latimer, more arrests expected

Latest News

11/24 Highlights: Gautier @ Laurel
11/24 Highlights: Gautier v. Laurel
11/24 Highlights: Poplarville @ Columbia
11/24 Highlights: Poplarville v. Columbia
11/24 Highlights: Heidelberg v. Raleigh
11/24 Highlights: Heidelberg v. Raleigh
The Pine Belt will be represented in 5 of the 7 high school state championship games in Oxford.
Pine Belt prep football teams advance to state title game in 5 of 7 classes