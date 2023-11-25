Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Arrangements finalized for former Carey leader, Dr. Tommy King

Arrangements have been finalized for William Carey University President Emeritus Tommy King,...
Arrangements have been finalized for William Carey University President Emeritus Tommy King, who passed away on Nov. 22.(WDAM Staff)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Visitation and funeral arrangements have been finalized for William Carey University President Emeritus Dr. Tommy King.

King died on Nov. 22 at Forrest General Hospital/Asbury Hospice Center. He was 82.

King guided the university for more than 15 years. He oversaw explosive growth in student enrollment as well as expanded programming and infrastructure.

Visitation for King is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church in Columbia, with a funeral service to follow.

First Baptist Church is located at 900 High School Ave., Columbia.

Colonial Funeral Home in Columbia is in charge of arrangements.

Read more on Dr. Tommy King here.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Volunteer fire departments responded to the incident on Sharon-Sandersville Road just west of...
1 dead, 6 injured from 2-vehicle head-on collision in Jones Co.
The homeowner told firefighters that a wood and tin smoker just outside the cabin had been...
Thanksgiving ham possible cause of Jones County cabin fire, officials say
Lavonna Monique Walker, 29, of Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg woman charged with aggravated assault
Jones County woman killed in Thanksgiving Day crash identified.
Woman killed in Thanksgiving Day crash identified
Teen charged with capital murder, facing death penalty
Teen kills 3 adults and unborn child, facing the death penalty, deputies say

Latest News

A slice of Black Friday shopping in the Pine Belt.
A slice of Black Friday shopping in the Pine Belt
WDAM 7's NBC and ABC sports listings offered for the holiday weekend.
WDAM 7 weekend sports offerings on ABC, NBC
Customers had buggies full of merchandise, some picking things up while getting online orders.
A look at Black Friday shopping in the Pine Belt
Pine Belt can expect chilly weather ahead.
Pine Belt residents can expect chilly weather ahead