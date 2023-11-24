Win Stuff
Woman killed in Thanksgiving Day crash identified

Jones County woman killed in Thanksgiving Day crash identified.
Jones County woman killed in Thanksgiving Day crash identified.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The identity of a woman killed in a Thursday evening accident in Jones County was released Friday afternoon.

Jones County Coroner Burl Hall said Tiara Nicole Hill, 33, Laurel, died at the scene from injuries suffered just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday in a two-vehicle accident on Sharon-Sandersville Road just west of Interstate 59.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, six others were injured in the head-on collision.

Firefighters from the Sharon, Sandersville and Rustin volunteer fire departments responded to the incident

On arrival, firefighters found a four-door Nissan Sedan resting in the westbound lane but facing east and a Dodge minivan off the roadway on the eastbound lane and debris all over the road.

According to the Fire Council, four people appeared to be critically injured and two others moderately injured.

