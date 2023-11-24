Win Stuff
Thanksgiving plate benefit hosted at Poppa’s Wharf

The restaurant gave away 400 plates to the community.
By Keaundria Milloy
Updated: 4 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A local restaurant was in the Thanksgiving spirit, giving away free dinners.

Asher’s ABC’s and Poppa’s Original Wharf Seafood partnered to host the first annual Thanksgiving plate benefit.

The restaurant provided free Thanksgiving meals for children and families in the Pine Belt.

The menu included food like jambalaya, corn on the cob, green beans with seafood gumbo and cake.

The restaurant gave away 400 plates to the community.

“We just really wanted to give back to the community because we’ve been so blessed and we want to just give that back when we can.”

The event was in memory of Asher James.

The restaurant says they plan to make this an annual event on Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

