Thames Elementary Kindergarten teacher wins Golden Apple Award

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Erin Green is a mom who didn’t know what to expect when it was time for her little boy to go to kindergarten.

Green said her son, Eli, is on the autism spectrum. She said she was a nervous wreck until she met his teacher, Thames Elementary Kindergarten teacher, Kristina Graham.

Green said Graham went out of her way to make sure all the students understood Eli and treated him equally.

“She is not just a seven-to-three educator,” said Green. “It’s nights, weekends, and she text and calls.”

Green said she had to nominate Graham for the Golden Apple Award because Graham is a phenomenal teacher.

Jaime Baas is Graham’s best friend and Thames Elementary’s behavioral specialist. She said Graham almost didn’t become a teacher. She said because Graham started a family first, she thought her opportunity to become an educator had passed.

Baas said she pushed her friend to see otherwise.

“So, I think just hesitation, you know, having three children at home,” said Baas. “It took time commitment but one that I think she is very glad she made.”

When Graham walked into a room full of her family, students and co-workers for the golden apple surprise, she couldn’t speak.

Graham was in tears when she was handed the award.

When asked what made her the kind of teacher who sees her students as her own kids, she told a story from her childhood.

“When I was a little girl, my grandmother always said I was going to be a teacher,” said Graham. “As you are growing up, you know, you want to do your own thing. You don’t want to listen to family, and I did my own thing, but I came back.

My grandmother was right all those years. This is where I want to be.”

Graham said the way she goes the extra mile for Green’s little boy, Eli, is the way she treats all her students.

“When I walked in the door, I told Ms. Erin that your child is mine,” Graham said. “He is mine until 3:30; I will keep him safe. I will protect him, I will teach him and I will love him.”

Graham said she teaches her kids a mantra that she hopes they will carry with them for years to come. She makes them repeat that they are: loved, beautiful and smart.

