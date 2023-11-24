Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Teen arrested following shooting in Latimer, more arrests expected

Matt Fletcher, 18, was arrested following a shooting Wednesday night in the Latimer community.
Matt Fletcher, 18, was arrested following a shooting Wednesday night in the Latimer community.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LATIMER, Miss. (WLOX) - An 18-year-old was arrested following a shooting Wednesday night in the Latimer community.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Matt Fletcher was arrested that night. He’s charged with shooting into a motor vehicle.

Officials received reports of gunfire on Scott Street around 5 p.m. Following the gunshots, the suspects fled the scene, making their way onto Old Biloxi Road before crashing into a parked delivery truck and running into the woods.

No injuries were reported.

Fletcher is being held without bond in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.

JCSO says more arrests are expected.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Volunteer fire departments responded to the incident on Sharon-Sandersville Road just west of...
1 dead, 6 injured from 2-vehicle head-on collision in Jones Co.
The homeowner told firefighters that a wood and tin smoker just outside the cabin had been...
Thanksgiving ham possible cause of Jones County cabin fire, officials say
Lavonna Monique Walker, 29, of Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg woman charged with aggravated assault
Teen charged with capital murder, facing death penalty
Teen kills 3 adults and unborn child, facing the death penalty, deputies say
Dr. King guided the university for more than 15 years – overseeing explosive growth in student...
Former WCU president, Dr. Tommy King, passes away at age 82

Latest News

Man was shot and killed overnight at a house on Highway 495 in Lauderdale County.
Man shot and killed in Lauderdale County, deputy wounded
The Sixth Street Museum District will host it's annual Christmas Open House on December 9.
6th Street Museum District to hold Christmas Open House & ‘Generations Strong’ unveiling
The holiday season could be challenging for seniors or for adults who may not have a love one...
‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ and spread Christmas cheer to Pine Belt elders
McDonald’s in Fairhope destroyed by Thanksgiving fire
Baldwin County crews dispatched three times to fire at Fairhope McDonald’s