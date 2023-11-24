Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Presley

Meet Presley, this week’s Pine Belt Pet of the Week, Presley from New Hope Animal Rescue in Petal.
By Ellie Davis
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Meet Presley, this week’s Pine Belt Pet of the Week from New Hope Animal Rescue in Petal.

Named after Elvis Presley, he is a 6-month-old Chihuahua Mix.

“He gets along very well with other dogs, actually gets along very well with cats, kids and people, which is a plus,” said Angela Phillips, a New Hope Animal Rescue volunteer.

While most dogs must be trained when they enter a new home, Presley already has some potty-training skills.

“He’s crate trained, which means he will not go to the bathroom in his crate, and he is paper trained, which means that he will go on puppy pads,” said Phillips.

She added that she has no concerns about Presley finding a forever home, whether a lowkey environment or a high-energy one.

“He’s a lap dog,” Phillips explained. “He likes to snuggle, he likes to sleep under the covers, or he can go to an energetic home where he can get out and run, go to the dog park, and get out and run. Either one will match up well with this Presley guy. If you’re looking for a small dog, this one’s it.”

Presley is up to date on shots and has already been neutered. His adoption fee is $200.

More information is available at New Hope Animal Rescue in Petal.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Volunteer fire departments responded to the incident on Sharon-Sandersville Road just west of...
1 dead, 6 injured from 2-vehicle head-on collision in Jones Co.
The homeowner told firefighters that a wood and tin smoker just outside the cabin had been...
Thanksgiving ham possible cause of Jones County cabin fire, officials say
Lavonna Monique Walker, 29, of Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg woman charged with aggravated assault
Teen charged with capital murder, facing death penalty
Teen kills 3 adults and unborn child, facing the death penalty, deputies say
Dr. King guided the university for more than 15 years – overseeing explosive growth in student...
Former WCU president, Dr. Tommy King, passes away at age 82

Latest News

Meet Presley, this week’s Pine Belt Pet of the Week, Presley from New Hope Animal Rescue in...
Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Presley
Meet Kit Kat! She's a teacup poodle, and she's looking for a new home.
Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Kit Kat
Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Hughy
Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Hughy
Meet Hughy! He's this week's Pine Belt Pet of the Week.
Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Hughy