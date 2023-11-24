Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Presley

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Meet Presley, this week’s Pine Belt Pet of the Week from New Hope Animal Rescue in Petal.

Named after Elvis Presley, he is a 6-month-old Chihuahua Mix.

“He gets along very well with other dogs, actually gets along very well with cats, kids and people, which is a plus,” said Angela Phillips, a New Hope Animal Rescue volunteer.

While most dogs must be trained when they enter a new home, Presley already has some potty-training skills.

“He’s crate trained, which means he will not go to the bathroom in his crate, and he is paper trained, which means that he will go on puppy pads,” said Phillips.

She added that she has no concerns about Presley finding a forever home, whether a lowkey environment or a high-energy one.

“He’s a lap dog,” Phillips explained. “He likes to snuggle, he likes to sleep under the covers, or he can go to an energetic home where he can get out and run, go to the dog park, and get out and run. Either one will match up well with this Presley guy. If you’re looking for a small dog, this one’s it.”

Presley is up to date on shots and has already been neutered. His adoption fee is $200.

More information is available at New Hope Animal Rescue in Petal.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.