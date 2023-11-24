Ole Miss beats Mississippi State, 17-7, winning the Egg Bowl

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ole Miss Rebels won the Egg Bowl after beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs, 17-7.

Mississippi State entered as the defenders of the golden egg after beating the Rebels 24-22 last season.

A win for Ole Miss tonight seals a 2nd consecutive 10-win season.

The Bulldogs, however, wouldn’t let that come easy. The first half was an absolute defensive struggle.

If you had a Thanksgiving post-meal nap, this first half was for you.

In the 2nd quarter, there was still no score, but the Rebels were cooking something. Jaxon Dart took off for a gain of 6 but drew a flag and got an extra 15 yards.

The rebels were now in plus territory, but the state defense prevailed inside the 20, holding Ole Miss to only a field goal.

The rebels were up, 3-0, and those were the only points seen in the first half. Mississippi State was left stranded after a missed 42-field goal try.

After halftime, The Bulldogs brought the energy to begin their 3rd quarter.

Will Rodgers scrambles out and fires for Zayvion Thomas for a 22-yard gain. Two plays later… Jo’quavious Marks took off running. 17 yards put State inside the 5.

Soon after, Rodgers nailed the dagger with the QB keeper touchdown.

The Bulldogs took the lead over Ole Miss, 7-3. However, Lane Kiffin’s squad showed no fear, they were determined to take over.

Ole Miss was at mid-field. They give to Quinshawn Judkins. The sophomore flies for 14 yards to push the chains.

Next play, Dart fired left and Tre Harris made the grab to put Ole Miss inside the 15.

A few plays later, they go back to Judkins. It was close, but he was in for the touchdown and the rebels regained the lead.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.