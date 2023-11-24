Win Stuff
Jacob’s Well Recovery Center: Giving women a second chance

As people make their drop-offs, they may not realize that Jacob’s Well is also giving the women behind the counter a second chance.
By Trey Howard
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s the season of giving, and folks in the Pine Belt are doing their part by donating some of their personal items to Jacob’s Well.

But as people make their drop-offs, they may not realize that Jacob’s Well is also giving the women behind the counter a second chance.

“If you didn’t know, you wouldn’t know that these women are in treatment,” said Josette Thompson, Jacob’s Well’s director of stores.

Jacob’s Well is a women’s recovery center created more than 20 years ago by Charlie and Pat Haynes.

“Charlie had come out of a severe alcohol addiction in his fifties,” said Pastor Clarence Tilghman. “He was very open about that. He practically lost his family; everything just came apart because of alcoholism.”

Charlie met Tilghman at church and told him he was starting a women’s recovery house.

Shortly after he began, Charlie lost the house in a fire.

“After the house burned, Charlie said he didn’t know what to do,” Tilghman said.

With the help of the community, Charlie and Pat found another building.

There, they started with a small group of women, including Josette Thompson.

“I didn’t know where to start at,” Thompson said. “I just knew that I needed to do something because what I had been doing wasn’t working.”

Thompson has been a part of Jacob’s Well for 15 years and is now the director of stores.

The organization has thrift stores in Poplarville, Purvis and Pearl River, all staffed by women in the program.

“What we do is we pull in donations from the community, and we price them,” said Shelli Holt. “We run the whole store. Then, we bring in the money, and that’s what takes care of us.”

Holt said she has seen a difference since joining Jacob’s Well.

“It’s definitely changed my life,” Holt said. “My kids have their mom back. It’s really done amazing things for me.”

