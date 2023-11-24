Hannah’s Cold and Gloomy Thanksgiving Day Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening temperatures will fall into the 40′s. This evening will be partly cloudy and there is a very slight chance of rain.

Friday temperatures will rise into the mid to high 50′s across the Pine Belt. It will be mostly cloudy day overall. Overnight lows will fall into the low 40′s.

Saturday we will see temperatures in the low 60′s across the area. There is no chance of rain and skies will be mostly cloudy. Overnight lows will drop into the low 40′s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy as temperatures rise into the low 60′s by mid afternoon. There is a 60% chance of rain. Overnight lows will drop down into the mid 40′s.

Monday we will be seeing temperatures in the mid 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the day. There is no chance for showers. Overnight lows will be in the mid to low 30′s across the Pine Belt.

