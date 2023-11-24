Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Grandfather celebrates 100th birthday with friends and family on Thanksgiving Day

James Edward Key celebrated his 100th birthday on Thanksgiving Day. (Source: WTOC)
By Ethan Stamm and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A Georgia man celebrated a landmark birthday this Thanksgiving.

James Edward Key celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by friends and family.

“Unexplainable. It’s just phenomenal,” his daughter Elizabeth Key-Lee said.

Key said hitting triple digits was his best birthday yet.

“The other ones were good, but this one is the best,” he said.

Family members of all generations showed up to help him celebrate his day.

“It’s just amazing, and I believe he was born on Thanksgiving Day 100 years ago,” Key-Lee said.

Key’s grandson Kayden said it’s reassuring knowing his grandfather is still celebrating a fruitful life.

“I check on him every summer and every Thanksgiving,” Kayden said.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Volunteer fire departments responded to the incident on Sharon-Sandersville Road just west of...
1 dead, 6 injured from 2-vehicle head-on collision in Jones Co.
The homeowner told firefighters that a wood and tin smoker just outside the cabin had been...
Thanksgiving ham possible cause of Jones County cabin fire, officials say
Lavonna Monique Walker, 29, of Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg woman charged with aggravated assault
Teen charged with capital murder, facing death penalty
Teen kills 3 adults and unborn child, facing the death penalty, deputies say
Dr. King guided the university for more than 15 years – overseeing explosive growth in student...
Former WCU president, Dr. Tommy King, passes away at age 82

Latest News

Stand-up comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish entertains guests at Laugh Factory Hollywood,...
Tiffany Haddish charged with DUI after arrest in Beverly Hills
Two police officers saved a 97-year-old man from his burning house Thanksgiving morning. (KYW,...
Officers rescue 97-year-old man from burning home
Smoke from a fire caused by the Rockcastle County train derailment.
Cleanup, air monitoring underway at Kentucky train derailment site
Shoppers look over holiday merchandise on display at a Target store Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023,...
Retailers offer big deals for Black Friday but will shoppers spend?