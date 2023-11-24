Win Stuff
Game of the Week: Picayune at West Jones

Picayune @ West Jones Game of The Week
By Scott Kirk
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Since the day Cory Reynolds arrived in Soso, the goal has been to win a state championship.

His Mustangs are two games away from accomplishing that goal, but the block in front of them is not an easy feat.

Friday night, a trip to Oxford is on the line as Weast Jones clashes with Picayune.

The Maroon Tide has ruled the south for the past two seasons, winning back-to-back state championships as they look for a “3 peat.”

It’s a game that both teams have been training for since early August.

“It’s no surprise, no shock, the kids believe this is where they should be,” said Reynolds. “They know who we will be playing Friday night. Coach Stogner is doing a wonderful job getting those kids prepared, and that’s the culture down there.

“They’re hard-nosed; they’re going to bring it to you on offense and defense. It’s very similar to what we have here. It’s just going to be a blood bath. It’s going to be an old-school football game. We are going to beat each other. And we got to take care of the football and bring the same passion and enthusiasm they do is what we are going to bring on Friday night.”

