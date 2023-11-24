Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Drought affects Christmas tree growth in the Pine Belt

Tree farmers across the Pine Belt have had a tough year managing the upkeep of Christmas trees with the recent drought.
By Keaundria Milloy
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Tree farmers across the Pine Belt have had a tough year managing the upkeep of Christmas trees with the recent drought.

Drought.gov said the drought resulted in more than two inches below average precipitation for this time of year.

After the loss of dozens of trees, about 1,000 Christmas trees stand at Bass Christmas Tree Farm in Columbia.

“I’ve been involved for about forty years of trees, and this is probably one of the most hardest, challenging years we’ve had due to the late freezes and the dry summers,” said owner Wesley Bass.

The few inches of rain from last week helped them.

“Those trees just absorbed it real quickly, and that means we’re going to have a good, fresh product,” Bass said.

Growers at Smith’s Christmas Tree Farm are seeing the same issue.

Besides the constant labor for the trees, farmers are limited in what they can do for growth and may be losing money in the process.

“Really, there’s nothing we can do, per se, here on the farm, but I would recommend after you cut the tree to definitely keep a lot of water in it because I think the trees will drink a lot of water this year,” said co-owner Robert Smith.

The farmers said it takes years for Christmas trees to reach their average height of seven feet or more, but they still have many trees at both farms.

They plan to start replanting trees early next year.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Wheat, 54, of Hattiesburg.
Petal School District CFO charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling
Two new companies, Schnucks Markets and Weis Markets, announced recalls of certain cinnamon...
MSDH: Several Miss. children experienced ‘elevated blood lead levels’ due to tainted applesauce
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
-
Reported runaway Jones County teen located safe
Joshua Shelby and Amond Frost were arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to...
Jones County traffic stop puts two in jail for meth & child endangerment

Latest News

Drought affects Christmas tree growth in the Pine Belt
Drought affects Christmas tree growth
The day before Thanksgiving was a busy travel day at the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.
Holiday travelers take to the sky from PIB
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department to get new vehicles
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department to get new vehicles
Postal service veteran to be sworn Tuesday as Richton's new postmaster.
Richton to see new postmaster sworn Tuesday