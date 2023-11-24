Drought affects Christmas tree growth in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Tree farmers across the Pine Belt have had a tough year managing the upkeep of Christmas trees with the recent drought.

Drought.gov said the drought resulted in more than two inches below average precipitation for this time of year.

After the loss of dozens of trees, about 1,000 Christmas trees stand at Bass Christmas Tree Farm in Columbia.

“I’ve been involved for about forty years of trees, and this is probably one of the most hardest, challenging years we’ve had due to the late freezes and the dry summers,” said owner Wesley Bass.

The few inches of rain from last week helped them.

“Those trees just absorbed it real quickly, and that means we’re going to have a good, fresh product,” Bass said.

Growers at Smith’s Christmas Tree Farm are seeing the same issue.

Besides the constant labor for the trees, farmers are limited in what they can do for growth and may be losing money in the process.

“Really, there’s nothing we can do, per se, here on the farm, but I would recommend after you cut the tree to definitely keep a lot of water in it because I think the trees will drink a lot of water this year,” said co-owner Robert Smith.

The farmers said it takes years for Christmas trees to reach their average height of seven feet or more, but they still have many trees at both farms.

They plan to start replanting trees early next year.

