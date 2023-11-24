Win Stuff
‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ and spread Christmas cheer to Pine Belt elders

By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As the holiday season festivities begin, Home Instead, a senior living franchise, invites Pine Belt residents to “Be a Santa to a Senior.

“The holidays can be hard for many older adults, especially those who may not have a companion to share them with,” said Anna Edenfield, owner of the Hattiesburg Home Instead office. “Through Be a Santa to a Senior, we can help these seniors experience the happiness and togetherness the season can bring.”

This is the program’s 13th year in the Pine Belt area, and program coordinators hope to collect gifts for more than 150 local older adults.

To participate, shoppers can look for Be a Santa to a Senior trees or displays at locations around Hattiesburg. Then, they can choose an ornament featuring an older adult’s name and desired gift, buy the requested gift and return it unwrapped with the ornament attached to the tree/display location.

Ornaments will be available from November 21 to December 11 at the following locations:

  • Home Instead office, 800 S 28th Ave., Suite A, Hattiesburg, MS 39402
  • Turtle Creek Mall, 1000 Turtle Creek Drive, Hattiesburg, MS 39402
  • USM Credit Union, 3318 Hardy St., Hattiesburg, MS 39402

Home Instead will deliver the gifts to the recipient in time for the holidays.

“Gifts aside, the true value comes in the connection Be a Santa to a Senior makes between the community and our older neighbors,” said Edenfield.

Be a Santa to a Senior brings together the entire community from local businesses, nonprofit organizations, retailers, volunteers and countless others.

For the 2023 program, the Home Instead Hattiesburg office partnered with Turtle Creek Mall and USM Federal Credit Union to assist with gift collection and distribution.

For more information, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com.

To learn more about helping older adults in the Pine Belt Area, visit imreadytocare.com.

