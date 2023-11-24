Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Baldwin County crews dispatched three times to fire at Fairhope McDonald’s

The popular fast food restaurant in Fairhope went up in flames on Thanksgiving.
By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A popular restaurant in Fairhope was destroyed by a fire on Thanksgiving.

Early Friday morning as the sun rose in Fairhope, police tape, shattered glass and debris were seen in the parking lot of the McDonald’s on Greeno Road North.

The restaurant is usually packed, but the sight of the building, with its roof now caved in, shocks regular customers like Darryl Nelson.

“Sad. It’s sad when something like this happens,” said Nelson.

Nelson says the restaurant was run by friendly managers. He describes the managers as, “Good people. Liked all the people that came in, especially the elderly people.”

After watching footage of the fire on Facebook, Nelson drove to the restaurant to see how bad the damage was.

Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Chris Ellis says the initial call came in around 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

" Crews got here, made an aggressive attack and knocked everything down,” said Chief Ellis. “When we left at 7:30, there was no smoke or fire.”

But, hours later, crews received a second call at 9 p.m. Video from a viewer shows how massive the flames were at that time and how heavy the smoke was. Around 9am Friday morning, I called 911 myself after noticing some heavy smoke once again coming from the roof.

“The roof has collapsed,” Chief Ellis explains. “So there’s going to be pockets of heat that pop up from time to time, unfortunately.”

Chief Ellis says crews from Fairhope, Daphne, Spanish Fort, Marlow and Silverhill responded. Chief Ellis could says there were staff inside when the fire started, but thanks to the efforts made by each agency, no one was injured. As for what caused this fire... That’s still under investigation.

“Building’s a total loss but I can’t say enough about the hard work of the crews,” said Chief Ellis.

Chief Ellis says crews will continue to monitor the building to ensure the fire is actually out.

Firefighters return to the McDonald's on Greeno Road in Fairhope on Friday morning, Nob. 24,...
Firefighters return to the McDonald's on Greeno Road in Fairhope on Friday morning, Nob. 24, 2023, a day after the fast food restaurant went up in flames. They were back on the scene Friday after smoke again was coming from the structure.(Lauren Chisholm, FOX10 News)

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Volunteer fire departments responded to the incident on Sharon-Sandersville Road just west of...
1 dead, 6 injured from 2-vehicle head-on collision in Jones Co.
The homeowner told firefighters that a wood and tin smoker just outside the cabin had been...
Thanksgiving ham possible cause of Jones County cabin fire, officials say
Lavonna Monique Walker, 29, of Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg woman charged with aggravated assault
Teen charged with capital murder, facing death penalty
Teen kills 3 adults and unborn child, facing the death penalty, deputies say
Dr. King guided the university for more than 15 years – overseeing explosive growth in student...
Former WCU president, Dr. Tommy King, passes away at age 82

Latest News

Matt Fletcher, 18, was arrested following a shooting Wednesday night in the Latimer community.
Teen arrested following shooting in Latimer, more arrests expected
Man was shot and killed overnight at a house on Highway 495 in Lauderdale County.
Man shot and killed in Lauderdale County, deputy wounded
The Sixth Street Museum District will host it's annual Christmas Open House on December 9.
6th Street Museum District to hold Christmas Open House & ‘Generations Strong’ unveiling
The holiday season could be challenging for seniors or for adults who may not have a love one...
‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ and spread Christmas cheer to Pine Belt elders