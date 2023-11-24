6th Street Museum District to hold Christmas Open House & ‘Generations Strong’ unveiling

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg holiday classic returns with the Sixth Street Museum District Christmas Open House.

The annual event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9. It will open with a special ceremony to unveil the final panel installations at the Generations Strong Wall, which feature nine additional honorees selected by the wall committee.

After the ceremony, guests can stop by Smith Drug Co. to see Mrs. Claus. She will have story time and offer delicious home-baked teacakes.

Christmas carolers will be performing down the road at the African American Military History Museum (AAMHM), where guests can also take photos with Santa Claus before touring the museum and enjoying refreshments. The museum will also host a complimentary gift-wrapping station.

“Christmas Open House at the Sixth Street Museum District is now becoming an annual event where our community can come together to celebrate and kick off the season,” said Latoya Norman, the director of museums for the Hattiesburg Convention Commission. “This year is even more special with our unveiling of the final panels being added to the Generations Strong Wall.”

The complete Christmas Open House schedule is as follows:

11 a.m. - Ceremony at the Generations Strong Wall (behind Eureka School at 410 E. Sixth Street)

12 p.m. - Christmas Open House Events African American Military History Museum (305 E. Sixth Street) Christmas Carolers Pictures with Santa Claus Special Christmas Tour of the Museum Complimentary Gift Wrap Station Refreshments Smith Drug Co. (606 Mobile Street) Storytime with Mrs. Claus Home-baked Teacakes



The Sixth Street Museum District’s Christmas Open House is open to the public and free of charge.

Visitors are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy to support the AAMHM’s longtime partnership with the United States Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.

