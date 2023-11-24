11/24 Ryan’s “Black” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

I hope everyone has recovered from Thanksgiving! If so, you can go again thanks to all those delicious leftovers that just seem to get better over the next few days. It’s also Black Friday, so those needing some retail therapy to get right can get an early start. I hope you brought your jacket if you decided to do that, because things were still quite chilly this morning, despite being over 10 degrees warmer than it was a day ago. This afternoon will be around 10 degrees warmer as well, with highs climbing into the 60s under clearing skies. Interestingly enough as the skies clear, tomorrow morning will end up considerably colder, falling into the upper 30s again, but otherwise we continue warming into the mid 60s by Saturday afternoon.

I wish I could say we’re in for an equally sunny start to next week, but clouds begin to gather Saturday night, and Sunday will be overcast and wet. Rain chances are currently at 50%, but seem to be falling as it looks a little drier than it did yesterday. Sunday will still be in the 60s, but as the rain dries up our next fall cool-down arrives...bringing some frosty weather to start off the middle of next week!

