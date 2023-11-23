Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Wesley Worldwide Wishes making Christmas merry for USM international students

The folks at the Wesley Foundation at Southern Miss are hoping you'll help make this Christmas memorable for dozens of students who won't be going home.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wesley Foundation at the University of Southern Mississippi is making sure some international students, who won’t be able to go home for the holidays, still have a Christmas to remember.

The organization is hosting its third annual Wesley Worldwide Wishes program.

It works like the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree.

You pick a name of an international student from a tree located at the Wesley Foundation, buy a gift and return it, wrapped or unwrapped, to the Wesley Foundation by Dec. 1.

“This is an opportunity for our international students to request Christmas gifts,” said Amber Houston, associate director of the Wesley Foundation. “A lot of them don’t get to go home for the holidays, so this is a good opportunity to receive gifts, but also to connect with members of the community.”

The gifts will be distributed during a banquet at the Wesley Foundation on Dec. 3.

“I believe this is a good idea to make connections, and also, I’m grateful to those people who decided to share their time and resources with me,” said Josue Valdez, a USM student from Honduras, who is majoring in piano performance.

Valdez is one of about 90 international students who are participating in this year’s Wesley Worldwide Wishes program.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Wheat, 54, of Hattiesburg.
Petal School District CFO charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling
Two new companies, Schnucks Markets and Weis Markets, announced recalls of certain cinnamon...
MSDH: Several Miss. children experienced ‘elevated blood lead levels’ due to tainted applesauce
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
May was the subject of a Silver Alert issued on Saturday, Nov. 18, by the Mississippi Bureau of...
Missing Purvis woman found safe, Lamar Co. Sheriff’s Office says
Perkins said during a traffic stop on Saturday, Nov. 18, according to the Travis County inmate...
Fourth Covington Co. auto burglary suspect captured in Texas, sheriff says

Latest News

Christian Services feeds 2,000 for Thanksgiving
Hundreds volunteer for Thanksgiving celebration at Christian Services in Hattiesburg
The folks at the Wesley Foundation at Southern Miss are hoping you'll help make this Christmas...
Making worldwide wishes come true
USM football team volunteers at Christian Services
USM football team volunteers at Christian Services
‘Christmas in the Park’ opens Thursday in Collins
‘Christmas in the Park’ opens Thursday in Collins