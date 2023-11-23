Wesley Worldwide Wishes making Christmas merry for USM international students

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wesley Foundation at the University of Southern Mississippi is making sure some international students, who won’t be able to go home for the holidays, still have a Christmas to remember.

The organization is hosting its third annual Wesley Worldwide Wishes program.

It works like the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree.

You pick a name of an international student from a tree located at the Wesley Foundation, buy a gift and return it, wrapped or unwrapped, to the Wesley Foundation by Dec. 1.

“This is an opportunity for our international students to request Christmas gifts,” said Amber Houston, associate director of the Wesley Foundation. “A lot of them don’t get to go home for the holidays, so this is a good opportunity to receive gifts, but also to connect with members of the community.”

The gifts will be distributed during a banquet at the Wesley Foundation on Dec. 3.

“I believe this is a good idea to make connections, and also, I’m grateful to those people who decided to share their time and resources with me,” said Josue Valdez, a USM student from Honduras, who is majoring in piano performance.

Valdez is one of about 90 international students who are participating in this year’s Wesley Worldwide Wishes program.

