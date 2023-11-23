Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on NBC, ABC

Weekend NBC and ABC sports lineups for WDAM 7.
Weekend NBC and ABC sports lineups for WDAM 7.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is bringing another list of sports programming on NBC and ABC.

Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Nov. 25, and Sunday, Nov. 26, on NBC and ABC.

WDAM 7 NBC 7.1

SaturdayTimes
Winter Sports: U.S. Ski & Snowboard12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
Bayou Classic: Grambling State vs Southern University (New Orleans, LA)1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
SundayTimes
Winter Sports: U.S. Ski & Snowboard11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
NBC Sports Specials: Chasing Gold: Paris 20241 p.m. - 2 p.m.
Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Football Night in America6 p.m. -7:15 p.m.
NBC Sunday Night Football: Baltimore Ravens at L.A. Chargers7:15 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

WDAM 7 ABC 7.2

SaturdayTimes
College Football presented by DayQuill: Kentucky Wildcats @ Louisville Cardinals 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
College football presented by Tums: BYU Cougars @ Oklahoma State Cowboys 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Saturday Night Football presented by Capital One: Georgia Bulldogs @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
SundayTime
La Liga: Cádiz vs. Real Madrid11:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Wheat, 54, of Hattiesburg.
Petal School District CFO charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling
Two new companies, Schnucks Markets and Weis Markets, announced recalls of certain cinnamon...
MSDH: Several Miss. children experienced ‘elevated blood lead levels’ due to tainted applesauce
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
-
Reported runaway Jones County teen located safe
Joshua Shelby and Amond Frost were arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to...
Jones County traffic stop puts two in jail for meth & child endangerment

Latest News

Oak Grove Warriors
Oak Grove battles Brandon for class 7A South State title
Oak Grove Warriors
Oak Grove battles Brandon for class 7A South State title
USM football team volunteers at Christian Services
USM football team volunteers at Christian Services
No. 12 Mississippi (9-2, 5-2 SEC) at Mississippi State (5-6, 1-6), Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Central...
No. 12 Mississippi seeks revenge vs. rival Mississippi State in Egg Bowl showdown on Thanksgiving