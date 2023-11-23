WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on NBC, ABC

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is bringing another list of sports programming on NBC and ABC.

Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Nov. 25, and Sunday, Nov. 26, on NBC and ABC.

WDAM 7 NBC 7.1

Saturday Times Winter Sports: U.S. Ski & Snowboard 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. Bayou Classic: Grambling State vs Southern University (New Orleans, LA) 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday Times Winter Sports: U.S. Ski & Snowboard 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. NBC Sports Specials: Chasing Gold: Paris 2024 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Football Night in America 6 p.m. -7:15 p.m. NBC Sunday Night Football: Baltimore Ravens at L.A. Chargers 7:15 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

WDAM 7 ABC 7.2

Saturday Times College Football presented by DayQuill: Kentucky Wildcats @ Louisville Cardinals 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. College football presented by Tums: BYU Cougars @ Oklahoma State Cowboys 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Saturday Night Football presented by Capital One: Georgia Bulldogs @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday Time La Liga: Cádiz vs. Real Madrid 11:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

