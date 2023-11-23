WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on NBC, ABC
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is bringing another list of sports programming on NBC and ABC.
Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Nov. 25, and Sunday, Nov. 26, on NBC and ABC.
WDAM 7 NBC 7.1
|Saturday
|Times
|Winter Sports: U.S. Ski & Snowboard
|12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
|Bayou Classic: Grambling State vs Southern University (New Orleans, LA)
|1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
|Sunday
|Times
|Winter Sports: U.S. Ski & Snowboard
|11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|NBC Sports Specials: Chasing Gold: Paris 2024
|1 p.m. - 2 p.m.
|Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating
|2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
|Football Night in America
|6 p.m. -7:15 p.m.
|NBC Sunday Night Football: Baltimore Ravens at L.A. Chargers
|7:15 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
WDAM 7 ABC 7.2
|Saturday
|Times
|College Football presented by DayQuill: Kentucky Wildcats @ Louisville Cardinals
|11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
|College football presented by Tums: BYU Cougars @ Oklahoma State Cowboys
|2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
|Saturday Night Football presented by Capital One: Georgia Bulldogs @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
|6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
|Sunday
|Time
|La Liga: Cádiz vs. Real Madrid
|11:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
