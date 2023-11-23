Win Stuff
USM football team volunteers at Christian Services

By Keaundria Milloy
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - While the University of Southern Mississippi football team is preparing for a big game this weekend, that didn’t stop players from giving back in Hattiesburg ahead of Thanksgiving.

The entire football team was on deck helping fix and hand out Thanksgiving plates at Christian Services on Wednesday.

Team members also helped in the food pantry and cleaning the warehouse. Players even got to sit down for some conversation and autographs.

The team has been doing this for the last nine years. It’s one of their big community services projects for the year.

The organization tells us the team is a big help.

“There’s projects that are just too big for the staff that we have so when we get big groups like this or even small groups, it just makes the work triple,” said Maggie West, executive director of Christian Services. “It enables us to serve so many more.”

“We’re so blessed as a football team to be able to eat on a daily basis from putting food on the table for us and stuff on the back,” said Averie Habas, USM senior. “To come back here and to help and to give back food and stuff like that is really crutial for us.”

Christian Services is always looking for volunteers throughout the year.

