Thanksgiving ham possible cause of Jones County cabin fire, officials say

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A cabin is up in smoke after a Thanksgiving ham possibly caused a structure fire in Jones County Wednesday night.

According to the Jones Fire Council, the fire started around 6 p.m. on Nov. 22 at a property on Joe Perrett Road.

Firefighters from the Shady Grove and Sharon volunteer fire departments said the fire engulfed a 14 ft. x 14 ft. wooden cabin between two homes. The cabin sustained severe structural damage. However, firefighters were able to put out the fire and prevent it from spreading.

There were no injuries.

The homeowner told firefighters that a wood and tin smoker just outside the cabin had been cooking ham when the fire began.

The fire is still under investigation, but the fire council said the smoker may have contributed to the cause of the fire.

