Runaway teen reported in Hattiesburg

-
-(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a runaway teen.

HPD said 16-year-old Nytavion Shaw of Laurel was last seen in the 500 block of William Carey Parkway in Hattiesburg on Monday, Nov. 20, at approximately 5 p.m.

Shaw was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black Crocs. He is described as being approximately five feet and seven inches in height and weighing around 125 pounds, HPD said.

He has short black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Shaw’s whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP (7867).

