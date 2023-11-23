Win Stuff
Oak Grove battles Brandon for class 7A South State title

By Taylor Curet
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Oak Grove’s only loss of the season came on October 13 – a 38-20 defeat to Brandon.

The Warriors have a chance at redemption on Friday in the class 7A South State championship.

A lot has happened in six weeks. Oak Grove feels its a much more improved team, winners of four straight.

“I think we’ve grown a tremendous amount just by the way we’ve performed, the way we’ve prepared,” said Oak Grove head coach Drew Causey. “The first time we played these guys we weren’t in the right mindset as a team for about three to four weeks straight. We were kinda going through the motions a little bit and just seeing how hard we had to play to win a game. When you’re playing a really good football team that kinda bit us. Our guys have done a great job of coming to work every day and performing the right way.”

Both programs are quite used to playing this time of year. Brandon’s advanced to the state title the last two seasons.

The Warriors know Friday’s meeting will come down to who tackles, blocks and protects the football best.

“We just gotta compete,” said Oak Grove senior defensive back PJ Woodland. “Trust in our coaches, trust in our teammates, trust in each other and just compete.”

