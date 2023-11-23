Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department enforces more patrol during Thanksgiving weekend

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - More Jones County deputies will be on the road for Thanksgiving.

The department is working extra patrols over the weekend, looking for drivers under the influence of drugs and alcohol in the county

Lt. JD Carter of the Patrol Divison said the department usually sees an increase in impaired drivers over the holidays, so more deputies are needed on the road.

The department partners with the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety on two grant-funded enforcement programs: occupant protection and impaired driving.

Deputies are set to enforce laws for seat belts, child safety seats and impaired driving.

These grants allow deputies a bump in pay.

“It allows the deputies to work extra overtime and get paid through this grant to allow more deputies for saturation patrol, safety checkpoints and so forth,” said Carter.

Carter advises people to be smart and drive safely.

“You’re not only endangering yourself, but you’re endangering others and other’s families, and you could injure your own family by making the mistake of drinking and driving,” Carter said.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s enforcement period will run throughout the weekend.

