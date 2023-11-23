Hundreds volunteer for Thanksgiving celebration at Christian Services in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of people volunteered to help with the Thanksgiving celebration at Christian Services in Hattiesburg

More than 500 volunteers from across the Pine Belt assisted with the event.

Some were upfront setting tables and wrapping utensils while others were in the kitchen making dressing, cake and other foods.

Nonetheless, everyone played a part in the nearly 2,000 plates prepared.

“There’s just something about it when you serve someone else, and lots of youth groups have been a part of that,” said Executive Director Maggie West. “And lots of adults have been able to say, ‘How can we bless someone else over Thanksgiving?’”

Those plates were delivered by volunteers to members of the local community, as well as those in farther out areas.

Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims was one of those volunteers.

“For today, I got to make the plates, and now, after I leave here, I’ll be delivering some of those plates,” said Sims.

The center will also be having a Christmas dinner on Dec. 19.

To donate or help support the center, you can visit in person or call (601) 582-5683.

