Holiday travelers take to the sky from PIB

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Airports across the nation are busy this Thanksgiving holiday.

The Transportation Security Administration says it may end up screening 2.7 million air travelers Wednesday.

Some of those folks few into, or out of, the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport on flights operated by United Airlines.

A flight Wednesday morning from Houston brought in 52 passengers to the Pine Belt.

A return flight around noon took another three dozen passengers back to Houston.

“(The flight) wasn’t too bad,” said Roy Koepp, of Foxworth, who flew into Hattiesburg from Houston Wednesday morning. “This is a smaller flight, normally, it’s going into Houston, so I took this flight on purpose, full flight, but it’s a smaller plane, a little turbulent, but good travel.”

“It wasn’t too bad, I intentionally left early, made sure I got an early flight so I could avoid the rush,” said Valerie Easterling, a traveler from Texas who flew into the Pine Belt to visit family for the holiday.

According to United Airlines, Sunday, Nov. 26, is expected to be one of the busiest travel days with more than 517,000 people flying that airline.

