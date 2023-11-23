Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Holiday travelers take to the sky from PIB

According to United Airlines, Sunday, Nov. 26, is expected to be one of the busiest travel days with more than 517,000 people flying that airline.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Airports across the nation are busy this Thanksgiving holiday.

The Transportation Security Administration says it may end up screening 2.7 million air travelers Wednesday.

Some of those folks few into, or out of, the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport on flights operated by United Airlines.

A flight Wednesday morning from Houston brought in 52 passengers to the Pine Belt.

A return flight around noon took another three dozen passengers back to Houston.

“(The flight) wasn’t too bad,” said Roy Koepp, of Foxworth, who flew into Hattiesburg from Houston Wednesday morning. “This is a smaller flight, normally, it’s going into Houston, so I took this flight on purpose, full flight, but it’s a smaller plane, a little turbulent, but good travel.”

“It wasn’t too bad, I intentionally left early, made sure I got an early flight so I could avoid the rush,” said Valerie Easterling, a traveler from Texas who flew into the Pine Belt to visit family for the holiday.

According to United Airlines, Sunday, Nov. 26, is expected to be one of the busiest travel days with more than 517,000 people flying that airline.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Wheat, 54, of Hattiesburg.
Petal School District CFO charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling
Two new companies, Schnucks Markets and Weis Markets, announced recalls of certain cinnamon...
MSDH: Several Miss. children experienced ‘elevated blood lead levels’ due to tainted applesauce
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
May was the subject of a Silver Alert issued on Saturday, Nov. 18, by the Mississippi Bureau of...
Missing Purvis woman found safe, Lamar Co. Sheriff’s Office says
Perkins said during a traffic stop on Saturday, Nov. 18, according to the Travis County inmate...
Fourth Covington Co. auto burglary suspect captured in Texas, sheriff says

Latest News

Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department to get new vehicles
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department to get new vehicles
Postal service veteran to be sworn Tuesday as Richton's new postmaster.
Richton to see new postmaster sworn Tuesday
The Grand Entry takes place during the annual Southern Miss Powwow at Spirit Park Saturday.
Traditional Native-American culture showcased during annual Southern Miss Powwow
12th annual Holiday Expo & Christmas Market held in Hattiesburg
12th annual Holiday Expo & Christmas Market held in Hattiesburg