Hattiesburg woman charged with aggravated assault

Lavonna Monique Walker, 29, of Hattiesburg
Lavonna Monique Walker, 29, of Hattiesburg
By WDAM Staff
Updated: 6 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman was apprehended Wednesday in connection with an aggravated assault incident this past weekend.

The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a call in relation to an incident, which involved the use of a deadly weapon, in the 1000 block of John Street on Saturday at approximately 5:15 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were advised that a fight occurred between two females, where one pulled a gun and fired several rounds into the other’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Lavonna M. Walker of Hattiesburg, reportedly fled the scene.

HPD said Walker was apprehended on Wednesday. She has been charged with aggravated assault, use of a deadly weapon, and has been booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

The police department said this investigation is ongoing.

