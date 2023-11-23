Hattiesburg, WCU officials remember the legacy of Dr. Tommy King

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday, William Carey University announced the passing of former president Dr. Tommy King.

Today, officials are looking back and remembering the legacy of King on the university and the City of Hattiesburg.

In a Facebook post, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker posted that King stood tall as a visionary leader for WCU and fostered a culture of resilient expectation for his institution to keep climbing, to keep dreaming and to keep doing.

Dr. Ben Burnett, the current WCU president, shared a photo of the two men together on his Facebook page.

Last night, we spoke to Burnett about the sad news of King’s passing.

“The entire Carey nation is grieving now but also that will turn to celebrating his life and will give us even more motivation to keep Carey moving forward,” said Burnett.

“Dr. King was a part of our family, and it is not just a loss for the Carey family but for our family individually too.”

WCU said funeral arrangements will be announced as they become available.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tommy King Missionary Dependent Scholarship.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.