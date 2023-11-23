Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Hattiesburg, WCU officials remember the legacy of Dr. Tommy King

Dr. Tommy King celebrated at WCU
Dr. Tommy King celebrated at WCU(WDAM Staff)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday, William Carey University announced the passing of former president Dr. Tommy King.

Today, officials are looking back and remembering the legacy of King on the university and the City of Hattiesburg.

In a Facebook post, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker posted that King stood tall as a visionary leader for WCU and fostered a culture of resilient expectation for his institution to keep climbing, to keep dreaming and to keep doing.

Dr. Ben Burnett, the current WCU president, shared a photo of the two men together on his Facebook page.

Last night, we spoke to Burnett about the sad news of King’s passing.

“The entire Carey nation is grieving now but also that will turn to celebrating his life and will give us even more motivation to keep Carey moving forward,” said Burnett.

“Dr. King was a part of our family, and it is not just a loss for the Carey family but for our family individually too.”

WCU said funeral arrangements will be announced as they become available.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tommy King Missionary Dependent Scholarship.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Wheat, 54, of Hattiesburg.
Petal School District CFO charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling
Two new companies, Schnucks Markets and Weis Markets, announced recalls of certain cinnamon...
MSDH: Several Miss. children experienced ‘elevated blood lead levels’ due to tainted applesauce
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
-
Reported runaway Jones County teen located safe
Joshua Shelby and Amond Frost were arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to...
Jones County traffic stop puts two in jail for meth & child endangerment

Latest News

The homeowner told firefighters that a wood and tin smoker just outside the cabin had been...
Thanksgiving ham possible cause of Jones County cabin fire, officials say
Oak Grove Warriors
Oak Grove battles Brandon for class 7A South State title
Oak Grove Warriors
Oak Grove battles Brandon for class 7A South State title
-
Clara School visits Arlington Cemetery