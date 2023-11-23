Clara School visits Arlington Cemetery

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) - Students from a Wayne County school visited the nation’s capital and took part in a ceremony at Arlington Cemetery.

“It was very emotional,” said Clara School science teacher Naomi Atkinson. “I had no idea that they were going to say Clara School. When they said our school, I was like, ‘Those are my babies walking out there.’”

On a trip to Washington, D.C., Atkinson and a group of students presented a wreath to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

“It made me feel a little special because I’m four of like forty-something,” said Bryceson Collins, an eighth-grader at Clara. “It’s a big deal to lay the wreath.”

Collins jumped at the opportunity to make the nearly 18-hour bus ride, and he talked about his experience in the nation’s capital.

“It was good,” Collins said.” It’s a lot of walking and a lot of touring. It was all good. We see a lot of stuff that happened in the past. All of the fighting and wars.”

Atkinson said the close look at the cemetery put things into perspective for the students.

“Seeing the rows and rows of headstones of everyone that’s fought for our country was astonishing to them,” Atkinson said.

The group also visited other areas like the Smithsonian and Mount Vernon, where they placed themselves in the shoes of people they had seen there before.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.