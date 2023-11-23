Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Clara School visits Arlington Cemetery

Students from a Wayne County school visited the nation’s capital and took part in a ceremony at Arlington Cemetery.
By Trey Howard
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) - Students from a Wayne County school visited the nation’s capital and took part in a ceremony at Arlington Cemetery.

“It was very emotional,” said Clara School science teacher Naomi Atkinson. “I had no idea that they were going to say Clara School. When they said our school, I was like, ‘Those are my babies walking out there.’”

On a trip to Washington, D.C., Atkinson and a group of students presented a wreath to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

“It made me feel a little special because I’m four of like forty-something,” said Bryceson Collins, an eighth-grader at Clara. “It’s a big deal to lay the wreath.”

Collins jumped at the opportunity to make the nearly 18-hour bus ride, and he talked about his experience in the nation’s capital.

“It was good,” Collins said.” It’s a lot of walking and a lot of touring. It was all good. We see a lot of stuff that happened in the past. All of the fighting and wars.”

Atkinson said the close look at the cemetery put things into perspective for the students.

“Seeing the rows and rows of headstones of everyone that’s fought for our country was astonishing to them,” Atkinson said.

The group also visited other areas like the Smithsonian and Mount Vernon, where they placed themselves in the shoes of people they had seen there before.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Wheat, 54, of Hattiesburg.
Petal School District CFO charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling
Two new companies, Schnucks Markets and Weis Markets, announced recalls of certain cinnamon...
MSDH: Several Miss. children experienced ‘elevated blood lead levels’ due to tainted applesauce
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
May was the subject of a Silver Alert issued on Saturday, Nov. 18, by the Mississippi Bureau of...
Missing Purvis woman found safe, Lamar Co. Sheriff’s Office says
Perkins said during a traffic stop on Saturday, Nov. 18, according to the Travis County inmate...
Fourth Covington Co. auto burglary suspect captured in Texas, sheriff says

Latest News

About 90 international students are participating in this year's Wesley Worldwide Wishes...
Wesley Worldwide Wishes making Christmas merry for USM international students
The Grand Entry takes place during the annual Southern Miss Powwow at Spirit Park Saturday.
Traditional Native-American culture showcased during annual Southern Miss Powwow
The Pine Belt Holiday Expo & Christmas Market was held at the historic train depot Saturday.
Shoppers find unique gifts at Pine Belt Holiday Expo/Christmas Market
Members of the 177th Armored Brigade line up for the annual "Turkey Bowl" at Southern Miss...
Shelby’s 177th Brigade hits the gridiron for “Turkey Bowl” 2023