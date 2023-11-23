Win Stuff
11/23 Ryan's "Thanksgiving" Thursday Morning Forecast

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!
11/23 Ryan’s “Thanksgiving” Thursday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:30 AM CST
Good morning, Pine Belt!

It’s already Thanksgiving 2023, and at least for us it’ll feel appropriately “seasonal.” In fact, much like the Turkey...today won’t be the prettiest we’ve ever had, but at least it won’t be frigid, wet, or storming! The worst we’ll see is some spotty, short-lived drizzle after sunset, but that’s it...just some sprinkles. Today will be the coolest day of the week as well thanks to the shade, with a high near 56 after our chilly start near 42 earlier. That’s as cold as it gets though, and much more sun is on the way if today is too grey for you.

We’ll start to see the sun tomorrow, with at least a 50/50 mix of clouds to sun by Friday afternoon. That, and a nice southerly wind shift, will have our high in the mid 60s again by Saturday. Saturday will almost be completely sunny in fact, but clouds will begin to build quickly by the back half of the day ahead of our next front that’ll bring rain by Sunday. Most of Sunday will be rainy, right now chances at 60%, but it just looks like showers and not thunderstorms, so no severe weather, but we’ll keep an eye on it and keep updating. Regardless, this front will bring cooler weather for next week as highs linger in the 50s and we’ll see at least 3 frosty mornings to start things off.

