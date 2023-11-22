Tuesday storms impact on drought conditions

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - From crunching leaves to splashing puddles — that’s what most are seeing in Central Mississippi after most saw at least an inch of rain for the first time in four months.

“To see those clouds coming and you’re out, and you’re looking, you will get excited about it,” Cindy Ayers, CEO of Foot Print Farms, said.

However, was it enough for everyone in the Metro? For those who’ve been fighting wildfires each and every day, they say it helps.

“From a wildfire perspective, any moisture that hits the ground, especially if it’s coming by every few days, is a very good thing. It is still very dry. If we can keep the relative humidities up as well, that moisture in the air will be absorbed, especially into the finer fuels like grass and that sort of thing. That really does assist us a lot with keeping the wildfire occurrences really low,” State Forester Russell Bozeman said.

As for those who live and play on the Rez, the story isn’t as positive. Experts say it’s going to take more continuous rain to help them.

“Our water that comes into the lake comes in from a 3100 square mile basin that is kind of situated between Jackson and Philadelphia. So if it rains right here over the lake, that’s nice, but that water doesn’t do much. So right now, we’re still taking in less water than we’re letting out,” Chief Engineer with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District, Mark Beyea, said.

But for those who help get food on your table regardless of the conditions:

“It’s a good thing because now we’re able to, hopefully, soak some grass to start our pasture management for this winter. This way is coming is actually we’re getting enough to start and we’ll get a little bit more. It allows the earth time enough to absorb some of the water and not create floods,” Ayers explained.

With more rain in the forecast this week and next, experts say every little bit counts.

“Every time we get moisture hitting the ground, it calms it down at least for a little while, gives our crews a break,” Bozeman said.

“Every little bit is appreciated,” Beyea said.

Bozeman asks that even though it’s rained, to check their website to see if your county remains under a burn ban.

