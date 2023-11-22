Win Stuff
Runaway teen reported in Jones County

-
-(Jones County Sheriff Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on a reported runaway teenager.

In a Facebook post, JCSD said 13-year-old Jody Nicole Rayner is described as being around five feet and four inches in height and weighing around 135 pounds. She has brown eyes and dark brown hair. 

Anyone with information on Rayner’s whereabouts is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

