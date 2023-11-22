Runaway teen reported in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on a reported runaway teenager.

In a Facebook post, JCSD said 13-year-old Jody Nicole Rayner is described as being around five feet and four inches in height and weighing around 135 pounds. She has brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Anyone with information on Rayner’s whereabouts is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.