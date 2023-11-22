Power pole snapped in half after being struck by 18-wheeler in Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Crews are beginning to work on repairing a power pole in Forrest County after being struck by an 18-wheeler Wednesday.

According to a firefighter with the Forrest County Fire Services, the incident happened at the intersection of River Road and Wesley Grant Road around the Rawls Springs area.

The firefighter said a neighbor saw the 18-wheeler making a short turn, causing it to strike the pole and break it in half. A line from the pole ended up landing on the road.

The driver of the 18-wheeler did not stop, and the neighbor was unable to get a license plate number, according to the firefighter.

Emergency crews have since moved the power line that was on the road to help traffic flow go back to normal; However, the firefighter said that phone lines are out but the power is still on.

According to the firefighter, Southern Pine Electric Power Association will replace the pole, and AT&T is on its way to repair phone lines.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the incident, along with the Rawls Springs and North Forrest volunteer fire departments, according to the firefighter.

When asked if they are looking for the 18-wheeler involved, FCSO said they are not at this time.

The North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department has been contacted for more details.

