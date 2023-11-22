Player of the Week: Laurel senior RB Brayden Jordan

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel High School likes to play old school, smash-mouth football – the kind that’ll win you some games in November.

The Golden Tornadoes have marched their way to the class 5A South State title game after three straight wins.

Senior running back Brayden Jordan’s rushed for over 600 yards in that span, including 201 yards and two touchdowns in Friday’s 31-28 win over Brookhaven.

“The O-linemen trust me and the quarterback,” Jordan said. “And they trust everybody to run behind them. And I trust them, too.”

The trust has been building all season as the Tornadoes are playing their best football at the most important time.

The box score doesn’t speak to everything Jordan brings to the football field. His ball security, pass protection and leadership have paid great dividends as well.

“He had the fortune of sitting behind and learning behind some really good players early in his career that showed him the right way to play the position,” said Laurel head coach Ryan Earnest. “Now to see him in that role – not only as a really, really good running back in our offense and for our team – but also being that mentor that those other guys were to him. It’s really good when your better players are your better leaders.”

The Golden Tornadoes are back in the South State title game for the first time since 2021, seeking their first state championship berth in seven years.

Standing in the way are the Gautier Gators, who still taste a bitter defeat to Laurel on November 2.

“I’m grateful to be in this position,” Jordan said. “We came a long way from when I was a freshman to now. We’re still going, we’re not done yet.”

“I’ve been really pleased with their resilience,” Earnest said. “Obviously, we got off to a bit of a slow start but their commitment has never wavered. It’s not always how you start but it’s how you finish. It’s a one game season. The team that makes the least amount of mistakes and plays the hardest will have an opportunity to represent the south in 5A.”

