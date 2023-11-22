Petal School District CFO charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man employed as the Petal School District chief financial officer has been charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 70 block of Everglades in Hattiesburg on Tuesday around 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, they were advised that a resident heard a gunshot coming from outside the home and later discovered a bullet hole in a window, located on the second floor of the residence. No injuries were reported.

Officers took a man into custody, who was identified as 54-year-old William Wheat.

HPD said Wheat has been charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and was booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

According to online jail records from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Wheat’s bond was set at $40,000.

Screenshot from the Forrest County Sheriff's Office's online inmate roster. (Forrest County Sheriff's Office online inmate roster)

According to the Petal School District’s website, Wheat is the district’s chief financial officer.

Screenshot from the Petal School District's website. (Petal School District's website)

The Petal School District has been reached out to for comment.

Wheat is no longer listed on the sheriff’s office’s online inmate roster.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

If anyone has any information, you can contact HPD at (601) 545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP(7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.