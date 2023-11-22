Win Stuff
Officials use truck as example of how not to drive in snowy season

The Anchorage Police Department shared a photo of a driver with snow piled high on their...
The Anchorage Police Department shared a photo of a driver with snow piled high on their truck's windshield, hood, and roof.(Anchorage Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Gray News) – Officials in Alaska are reminding drivers nationwide of what NOT to do during snow season.

The Anchorage Police Department shared a photo of a driver with snow piled high on their truck’s windshield hood, and roof.

Police said the truck was seen in traffic on Sunday.

“Illegal. Irresponsible. Dangerous. So many words to be used here. How about just ‘no,’” the police department wrote on Facebook.

Police said that they normally would blur the face of the driver before publicly posting a photo, but in this case, you can’t even see the person driving because the snow is piled so high.

“But we will absolutely use this as a lesson of what not to do. It’s that important,” the department wrote.

