Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Mississippi parents arrested after 3-month-old son dies with ‘extensive injuries’

Mississippi parents arrested after 3-month-old son dies with ‘extensive injuries’
Mississippi parents arrested after 3-month-old son dies with ‘extensive injuries’(WTVA)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Mississippi have charged a couple with capital murder following the death of their infant son.

Police Chief Alberto Davis identified the couple as Marquis Fountain and Osheuna Reese. They are accused of abusing and killing 3-month-old Adam Fountain.

Medics transported the child to the hospital in Tupelo on November 13 for “extensive injuries,” the police chief said.

The child died on Sunday, November 19, at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Police also charged the father with aggravated domestic violence.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May was the subject of a Silver Alert issued on Saturday, Nov. 18, by the Mississippi Bureau of...
Missing Purvis woman found safe, Lamar Co. Sheriff’s Office says
Perkins said during a traffic stop on Saturday, Nov. 18, according to the Travis County inmate...
Fourth Covington Co. auto burglary suspect captured in Texas, sheriff says
William Noah Jenkins
Mother of William Noah Jenkins disputes information given to News 11
According to Tate Rutland, HPD's Public Information Officer, the victim was taken to a local...
HPD: 15-year-old charged with attempted murder following Sunday night stabbing
-
LIST: Power outage maps across the Pine Belt

Latest News

Christian Services feeds 2,000 for Thanksgiving
Hundreds volunteer for Thanksgiving celebration at Christian Services in Hattiesburg
Gandy Leadership Academy stops by WDAM 7
Gandy Leadership Academy stops by WDAM 7
Columbia Wildcats
Columbia clashes with Poplarville in class 4A South State Title
Columbia Wildcats
Columbia clashes with Poplarville in class 4A South State Title