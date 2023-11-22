Win Stuff
Lumberton adopts Lamar County’s medical cannabis ordinance

The City of Lumberton made a decision on its medical cannabis ordinance.
By Trey Howard
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Lumberton has decided on its medical cannabis ordinance.

The board of aldermen decided in Monday’s meeting to officially adopt the ordinance previously provided by the Lamar County Board of Supervisors.

The city needed an ordinance in place before any dispensaries decided to move to Lumberton.

“We went ahead and adopted Lamar County’s because we don’t have anything else in place,” said Lumberton Mayor Quincy Rogers. “I think the county has one of the best in place already. We’re just going to stay under that guideline until a time later on.”

The board will meet at a later date to determine a permanent ordinance for the City of Lumberton.

