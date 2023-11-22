Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Lucky gambler hits nearly $350K jackpot while playing slots at Las Vegas airport

A lucky Las Vegas gambler turned a $2.50 bet into nearly a $350,000 jackpot while playing the...
A lucky Las Vegas gambler turned a $2.50 bet into nearly a $350,000 jackpot while playing the slots at the airport.(IGTJackpots/Twitter/X)
By KVVU staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A Las Vegas visitor received a nice bonus while catching a flight last week.

According to slot machine manufacturer IGT, a player was awarded a $347,993.85 jackpot thanks to playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine.

KVVU reports the player was passing time at the Harry Reid International Airport when the jackpot was hit on a Wheel of Fortune Double Gold Gold Spin slot machine.

IGT shared the news this week, and airport officials said the lucky traveler hit the jackpot while they were in town last week.

The gambler was not immediately identified.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May was the subject of a Silver Alert issued on Saturday, Nov. 18, by the Mississippi Bureau of...
Missing Purvis woman found safe, Lamar Co. Sheriff’s Office says
Perkins said during a traffic stop on Saturday, Nov. 18, according to the Travis County inmate...
Fourth Covington Co. auto burglary suspect captured in Texas, sheriff says
Two new companies, Schnucks Markets and Weis Markets, announced recalls of certain cinnamon...
MSDH: Several Miss. children experienced ‘elevated blood lead levels’ due to tainted applesauce
William Noah Jenkins
Mother of William Noah Jenkins disputes information given to News 11
According to Tate Rutland, HPD's Public Information Officer, the victim was taken to a local...
HPD: 15-year-old charged with attempted murder following Sunday night stabbing

Latest News

Christian Services feeds 2,000 for Thanksgiving
Hundreds volunteer for Thanksgiving celebration at Christian Services in Hattiesburg
Gandy Leadership Academy stops by WDAM 7
Gandy Leadership Academy stops by WDAM 7
-
Runaway teen reported in Jones County
Travelers wait in a security line at Denver International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in...
Record Thanksgiving travel rush off to a smooth start despite snowy forecast
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
NY governor says no sign of terrorism in car crash, explosion at Rainbow Bridge border crossing