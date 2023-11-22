Win Stuff
Laurel organizations feed seniors on Tuesday

The Glory House of Laurel partnered with the First United Methodist Church of Laurel and the Laurel Housing Authority to feed residents of Arco Lane Homes.
By Keaundria Milloy
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Glory House of Laurel partnered with the First United Methodist Church of Laurel and the Laurel Housing Authority to feed residents of Arco Lane Homes on Tuesday.

The Glory House does this event every year for the residents like Rudolph Howard.

“I’m going to enjoy it, and thank you,” said Howard.

Approximately 155 plates were passed out today, and the director, Grant Staples, said they want to make sure the seniors don’t get overlooked.

“They may not have a lot of family, or they may not have a way to cook a meal,” said Staples. “A lot of these folks are in wheelchairs, and we just like to come take care of the ones that need it.”

Each one of those meals had a special verse for them to read and give them hope.

“To put a message on there of hope and a message that says we value you and you’re cared for and you’re loved,” Staples said.

The Glory House will be delivering meals to other residents on Wednesday.

To donate to The Glory House, visit HERE.

