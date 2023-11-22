Lamar Co. Sheriff’s Department looking to broaden neighborhood watch

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents in Purvis are reacting to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office’s intention to expand the neighborhood watch programs.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Cortni Carraway, assistant manager at Jacob’s Well in Purvis.

Carraway said a watch team would help catch some of their donation thieves.

“People drop off donations to help our stores grow to help our community,” Carraway said. “And people are going back there and stealing the donations and even stealing our trash.”

Earlier this year, neighbors in Sumrall came together to create a neighborhood watch. Katie Green said she wants the same community involvement in Purvis.

“I think I know everybody in this town and vice versa,” said Green. “We’re always a lending hand to each other. We know our neighbors. And we know our neighbor’s neighbors.”

That familiarity could help folks become extra eyes and ears for a smaller police department.

“There’s just not enough first responders to be on watch at every part of the county,” Green said. “I really think it’s coming down to us—the people, the citizens of the town to step up and work with our law enforcement to prevent all these situations happening.”

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone interested to contact the LCSO at (601) 794-1005.

