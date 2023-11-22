Keeping your packages safe from ‘porch pirates’ this holiday season

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Many people are looking forward to giving and receiving gifts in person or through the mail this year.

However, with the number of package thefts rising, ‘porch pirates’ could turn the season of giving into a season of taking.

A 2023 survey shows that over 21 billion packages were shipped last year, but not all of them made it to their destination.

“People are ordering more and more online, and folks are going to take advantage,” said Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims. “Criminals are looking for opportunity.”

Many shipping carriers like Amazon and UPS provide lockers to help secure packages.

For those who don’t have access to those services, Sims said a little DIY could do the trick.

“You could actually get a container to put on your front porch that locks, so when you’re expecting a package, have it open, they deliver the package, put the lock on there, and you’re good to go,” Sims said.

The United States Postal Service encourages customers to stay in the loop by using their tracking features, such as Informed Delivery.

“It gives customers a good idea of when to expect certain mail pieces and packages,” said USPS spokesperson Debra Fetterly.

Before it’s delivered, customers should ensure they’re going to be home to pick it up.

If you’re not going to be home, have a family member or friend on standby to get it for you.

“If you know you’re not gonna be at home, have a sudden business trip, need to go out of town, you’re expecting a package, you can go online and have it redirected to your home or wherever you like or you can ask the post office to hold it for you,” Fetterly said.

Sims said beefing up your security system could also help protect your packages.

This could mean simply adding cameras or installing a Ring doorbell.

“The best thing for us is that it gives us the identity of a person that we can start looking for and hopefully apprehend and bring to justice,” Sims said.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.