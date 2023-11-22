Jones County traffic stop puts two in jail for meth & child endangerment

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two men are behind bars after a traffic stop in Jones County.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said deputies arrested 34-year-old Joshua Shelby of Laurel and 30-year-old Amond Frost of Buckatunna after a traffic stop in Ellisville on Wednesday. Deputies seized 11 grams of methamphetamine from the men.

Shelby and Frost face charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. They also face charges of child endangerment since a 15-year-old girl was in the car with them when they were arrested.

The JCSD booked the men into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility to await their initial court appearance on Thursday afternoon.

