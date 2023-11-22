Homeless population rising, Sleep Out hopes to bring awareness

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of homeless in Jackson is increasing.

Pittman Park in Jackson will be filled with people Tuesday night, raising awareness during Mississippi Moves’ annual Sleep Out. It is designed to bring attention to the plight of those without shelter.

The annual Sleep Out in the Park for the Homeless brings people from various organizations together to give them a sense of life on the streets. There are hundreds on the streets of Jackson.

“Mainly, I’ve been on the streets since about 18,” said Todd Knapp.

The 34-year-old Todd Knapp is homeless and can often be found near downtown Jackson in his wheelchair. The East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana native said he ended up on the streets here after being released from adult care homes with no place to go. He is also coping with mental illness.

“Basically, I stay, I find a place to duck off that nobody really is, and I just go rest up for a little while, then I come back out,” said Knapp.

His right foot was amputated. He asks for donations and does odd jobs. However, he said there is a community of the homeless here.

“Most of us out here are mentally ill, veterans and people that just really don’t have no family, nobody,” said Knapp.

Gateway Rescue Mission Executive Director Rex Baker has watched homelessness escalate for 25 years. Point In Time Surveys estimate over 600 homeless in the city, but the numbers could be far greater. Due in part Baker says to crystal meth usage and people being dropped off in the city.

“We’ve seen an increase in the visibility of homeless out all over,” said Baker. “One of the big gaps in service in the Jackson area is services for the homeless mentally ill.”

“Most of us, we don’t want to be out here,” added Knapp. “We don’t want to be in this lifestyle, but it chooses us.”

“What we’re seeing today is I believe it’s going to continue to get worse,” said Baker. “I hope it gets better. I hope I’m wrong, but I don’t think I am”.

Sleep Out for the Homeless is in its ninth year. It ends Wednesday at 6 a.m.

