Hattiesburg set to start testing fire hydrants next week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - When a fire breaks out, every second counts towards getting a family to safety.

This is why the Hattiesburg Fire Department will be testing fire hydrants across the city.

“It’s gonna take us probably to the first of the year,” said Hattiesburg Fire Chief Sherrocko Stewart. “We should be finished by the last week of December or the first week of January,” “We use this system and while we out here flowing the hydrants we’re going to make sure we paint them, maintenance them, so they can flow properly, really easy, open them and the water can come out.”

On Tuesday, the Hattiesburg City Council voted to partner with an engineering firm to help provide a digital application and data processing service for firefighters to use when they are out testing.

The measure helps with GIS mapping, records management and digital field maps.

When an area is serviced, residents and businesses can expect to see discolored water and low pressure, but city leaders say don’t fret, it’s normal.

“The brown water is going to occur when we stir up that sediment that’s there in these older pipes,” said Hattiesburg City Council Vice President and Ward 4 representative Dave Ware. “It’s important to note that why that’s happening, that we’re also in areas on Martin Luther King and Arcadia Sunset neighborhood and we’re right now replacing those water pipes with brand new water pipes. We have a century-old system in some parts of the city and we’re replacing those.”

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said performing upkeep on all of the city’s fire hydrants helps keep the city up to proper code for its fire rating.

“As part of the city’s fire rating, we have to test fire hydrants every year. And make sure that we do this so that we can maintain our class three fire rating which affects people’s insurance rates for their homes and business,” said Barker. “For us, it’s something that we do to find out are there deficient fire hydrants of the thousands we have in the city, that’s also going to reveal any leaks that we have.”

Testing will begin on Monday, Nov 27. The city will send out further information on when a specific area is being tested.

