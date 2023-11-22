Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Police Department hosts Drug Take Back Day

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., people could come to the Public Safety Complex and drop off their old medications.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - 14.3 million people misuse prescription drugs in the U.S., according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

The Hattiesburg Police Department hosted a drug takeback event on Tuesday afternoon with hopes of lowering that number.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., people could come to the Public Safety Complex and drop off their old medications.

“These drug takeback days, they play a key role in helping keep our community safe and healthier, and by collecting these unused unwanted medications,” said Hattiesburg Police Public Information Officer Tate Rutland. “We are ultimately keeping these out of the hands of children and others who may accidentally or intentionally harm themselves,” she said.

Rutland also said the event was one day only, and the police department will not be accepting any more medications.

