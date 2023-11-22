Hannah’s Chilly Wednesday Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening temperatures will fall into the 30′s. This evening will be partly cloudy and no rain chances are in the forecast.

Thanksgiving Day temperatures will rise into the mid to high 50′s across the Pine Belt. A stray shower cannot be ruled out though the chance is very low. It will be mostly cloudy day overall.

Friday we will see temperatures in the low 60′s across the area. There is no chance of rain and skies will be mostly cloudy. Overnight lows will drop into the low 40′s.

Saturday will be mostly clear as temperatures rise into the mid 60′s by mid afternoon. Overnight lows will drop down into the mid 40′s.

Sunday we will be seeing temperatures in the high 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the day. There is a 30% for showers. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40′s across the Pine Belt.

