Dog missing for 2 months found alive on mountain by hikers, reunited with owner

Officials with the sheriff's office, along with animal control officers, successfully got the injured dog down the mountain.
Officials with the sheriff's office, along with animal control officers, successfully got the injured dog down the mountain.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (Gray News) – A dog that had been missing for two months was reunited with her owner after two people found the animal injured on a Colorado hiking trail.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, two hikers found a dog on a trail at Meyers Ranch Park on Sunday with no owner in sight.

The two people tried to make friends with the dog, but she was injured and scared.

One of the hikers attempted to carry the dog down the mountain, but she bit them.

Despite the bite, the hikers knew the dog was scared and needed help. They called the sheriff’s office for assistance.

Two hikers found Nova injured and scared on the mountain (left). A park ranger remembered seeing a "lost dog" poster about Nova (right).
Two hikers found Nova injured and scared on the mountain (left). A park ranger remembered seeing a "lost dog" poster about Nova (right).(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

Officials said that one of the hikers stayed with the dog while the other came down the mountain for medical help and to show rescuers where to go.

Fortunately, a park ranger remembered seeing a “lost dog” poster in the park more than a month ago and went back to look at it. Officials called the owner’s number on the poster and arranged a meet-up.

Officials with the sheriff’s office, along with animal control officers, successfully got the injured dog down the mountain.

The dog, named Nova, was reunited with her owner. It turns out she had been missing for nearly two months.

Nova was discovered to have a broken leg, but she is resting comfortably at home and awaiting possible surgery, according to officials.

