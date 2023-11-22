Win Stuff
Covington Co. Sheriff’s Dept. delivers holiday meals, continues Christmas toy drive

Officials with the Covington County Sheriff's Department shared the holiday spirit by making special house calls on Tuesday.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Officers with the Covington County Sheriff’s Department delivered some holiday lunches to dozens of residents Tuesday as they patrolled county roads.

Nearly three dozen senior citizens and home-bound residents across the county got home-cooked turkey dinners.

They were made by relatives of sheriff’s department personnel and were delivered by about a half dozen officers.

“The citizens that can’t get out here in Covington County that maybe are home-bound or elderly or just don’t want to get out, we’re taking them to them, all the deputies, investigators and the sheriff,” said Barbie Parham, wife of Covington County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Wade Parham.

“The (residents who received meals) have family members that look after them (and) if we can help provide a meal for them for Thanksgiving, it’s a blessing to us, it really is,” said Darrell Perkins, sheriff of Covington County.

Meanwhile, the sheriff’s department’s annual toy drive, “Pack a Patrol Car,” will wrap up on Dec. 8.

You can drop off a toy or make a monetary donation.

Collection sites are located at the Covington County Sheriff’s Department, the Family Dollar in Seminary and the Dollar General (East) location, also in Seminary.

