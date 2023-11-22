Win Stuff
Cooler temperatures will stick around through Thanksgiving

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 11/21/23
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Good evening, everyone. This evening will be cloudy and cool as temperatures fall into the mid 50s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the mid 40s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy here in the Pine Belt. Highs will top out into the upper 50s.

Thanksgiving Day will be cool and cloudy. Highs will only top out into the upper 50s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy. Highs will top out into the upper 50s to low 60s..

Skies will be partly cloudy for your Saturday with highs in the low 60s.

A few showers will move into the area on Sunday. Highs will top out into the low 60s.

